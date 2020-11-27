Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Senior Officer Sells C$101,201.33 in Stock

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Senior Officer Bernard Perron sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$101,201.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at C$6,519.69.

Bernard Perron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on IPL. TD Securities increased their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

