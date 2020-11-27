Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 10.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $62,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,924,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,771 shares of company stock worth $29,334,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

