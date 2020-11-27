Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISNPY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ISNPY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.