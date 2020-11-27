Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 555.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 212.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.08. 15,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,223. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

