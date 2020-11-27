Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

RYF opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

