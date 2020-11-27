Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently:

11/13/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $98.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2020 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

11/9/2020 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

11/6/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $89.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $87.00 to $95.00.

10/15/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

10/6/2020 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Albemarle for the third quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity and synergies of the Rockwood acquisition. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2020. Albemarle also remains committed to boost shareholder returns. However, its Lithium unit is facing headwinds from weak pricing and volumes. Lithium prices remain under pressure amid oversupply in the market. The coronavirus outbreak is also likely to hurt lithium demand in the near term. The company’s Bromine unit also faces headwind from weakness in certain markets including automotive. Lower FCC volumes are also hurting the Catalysts unit. High debt level and unfavorable currency swings are other concerns.”

10/6/2020 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

ALB traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.44. 16,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

