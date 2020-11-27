Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,710 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 1,091 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,595. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.99. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.