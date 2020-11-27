iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $466,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,607,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $222.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

