iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $137.78 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.68.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.