iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,653 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $228.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

