iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 314.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $133.85. 40,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

