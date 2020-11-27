iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.31

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.31 and last traded at $194.25, with a volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $359,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

