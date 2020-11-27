iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,365. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.