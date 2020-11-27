Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.32. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Itafos (IFOS.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

About Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

