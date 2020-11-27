Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.51 ($0.06). 412,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 632,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.61.

About Jangada Mines Plc (JAN.L) (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

