Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

