Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Reaches $189,686.63

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $189,686.63 and $79,863.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.