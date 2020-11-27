JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,151,107 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 103.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $614,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.