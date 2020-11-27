JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 627,520 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.00% of Citizens Financial Group worth $423,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $34.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

