JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.12% of AMETEK worth $486,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 15.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AMETEK by 57.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in AMETEK by 32.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 59,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in AMETEK by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 133,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,158 shares of company stock worth $2,408,571. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

