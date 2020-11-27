JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $416,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $326.19 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $339.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.06 and a 200 day moving average of $284.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

