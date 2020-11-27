JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.69% of Discovery worth $364,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discovery by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 224,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Discovery by 142.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Discovery by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

