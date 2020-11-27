JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,921,379 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $451,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

