JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 479,648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.79% of First Republic Bank worth $518,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.23. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

