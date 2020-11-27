JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

