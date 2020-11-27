JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $363,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.14 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

