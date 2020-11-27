JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $367,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,427,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 290,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 217,108 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.77. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

