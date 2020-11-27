JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $352.89 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.50% of Lincoln Electric worth $352,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $118.44.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,640,871. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

