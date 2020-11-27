JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $361.31 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.22% of MSCI worth $361,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,063,000 after buying an additional 249,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 72,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $403.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.79. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: Golden Cross

