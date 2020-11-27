JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $365.20 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.60% of Phillips 66 worth $365,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

