JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $376.81 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 13.78% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $376,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

