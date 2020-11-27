JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $416.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,192,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $416,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

EWC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

