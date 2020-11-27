JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $424.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,589,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $424,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 947,685 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,170 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000.

AAXJ stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

