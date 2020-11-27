JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $450.44 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800,611 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $450,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 62.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 128.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

