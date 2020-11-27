JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,756,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Canadian National Railway worth $399,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. State Street Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNI. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

CNI stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

