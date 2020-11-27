JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $419,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

