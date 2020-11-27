JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.15% of Zscaler worth $401,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

