JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,131 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $56,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,619. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

