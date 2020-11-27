JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,292,626 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $442,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $88,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,769,000 after purchasing an additional 542,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after purchasing an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

