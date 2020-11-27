JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 469,515 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.87% of Republic Services worth $558,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of RSG opened at $97.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

