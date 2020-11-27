JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 55,278 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.19% of WEC Energy Group worth $363,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.00 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.