JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 704,157 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.86% of Entegris worth $480,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

