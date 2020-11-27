JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 913,934 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.67% of Boston Properties worth $459,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

