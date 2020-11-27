JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.78% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $367,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77.

