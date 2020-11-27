JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

