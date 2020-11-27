JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,253,834 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of Illinois Tool Works worth $424,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $211.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

