JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.51% of Waste Connections worth $413,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 76.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after acquiring an additional 643,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 133.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

