JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 344,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.68% of Tractor Supply worth $440,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,417,000 after buying an additional 247,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after purchasing an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $133.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.