JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.17.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

