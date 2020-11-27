JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,025,996 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.79% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $622,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $174.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $200.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

